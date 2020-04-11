COVID-19: Osun discharges ten Ivory Coast returnees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ten out of the 17 Ivory Coast returnees that tested positive for the coronavirus disease, who were receiving treatment at the Osun State isolation centre have been discharged after testing negative twice.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, while addressing journalists on the update of covid 19 management in the state said the patients would be reunited with their families after undergoing the National Centre for Disease Control protocol.

17 out of the 127 persons, who arrived Osun on March 28, 2020 from Ivory Coast tested positive for the deadly virus after they were isolated at Ejigbo local government area of the state.

With the recent developments, Governor Oyetola added, the total covid 19 patient discharged from hospital in the state is now 11, saying the remaining seven are also responding to treatment.

He admonished residents of the state that coronavirus is not a death sentence, hence, should come forward if anyone feels any symptoms, assuring them of prompt treatment.

“The release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.

“This development underscores our belief that Coronavirus disease is not a death sentence, but is treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time.

“These successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive. They are a proof that we have the right equipment and personnel to handle the Coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

Meanwhile, the governor stated that restriction of movement in and out of the state is still in force, saying the issue of relaxing the situation would only be considered after the review of the situation.

“The essence of lockdown is to curb community transmission of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no two ways to achieve this but through restriction of movement.

“Our boundaries are closed to vehicle coming into the state from any part of the country. The issue of relaxing the lockdown will suffice after two weeks when we review the situation”, the Governor added.

