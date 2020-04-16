Breaking News
COVID 19: Ondo regent evokes gods

The regent of Ayeka kingdom, an Ondo community, has advised her subjects to take seriously the coronavirus disease on the prowl all over the world while appealing to people to constantly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly.

She gave this advice while speaking with newsmen in her palace at Ayeka in the Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State.

The regent, Barr Yemi Bajowa, noted that scourge is not a thing to be trifled with as some people once joked with at the onset of the disease in Nigeria; that it could not affect Africans. She said the best ways to avoid contracting the virus are by indulging in social distancing, using the face mask and to keep a relative distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes regularly.

She commended the Ondo state government for ordering a 14 day stay at home, adding that self-isolation in this novel coronavirus period is a measure to keep everybody safe.

She, however, prayed that the gods of the land shall cleanse the land of strange pestilences.

