COVID-19: Ogun to relax total lockdown every 48-hours

James Ogunnaike

As the much anticipated lockdown in Ogun state begins Friday night, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday disclosed that the State would be relaxing the total lockdown at every 48-hours.

According to Abiodun, this will begin from 7a.m Tuesday morning till 2p.m in the afternoon for residents to replenish their food stores while the lockdown lasts.

He also stated that the state is targeting 500,000 households in its stimulus package to cushion the economic effect of the exercise on the masses.

He equally declared a total “no movement” from Friday 3rd April till Tuesday morning of 7th April across the state.

Abiodun, who made the declaration, while addressing newsmen at his private residence at Iperu Remo in Ikenne local government area of the state said the total lockdown of the state for the first three days is to allow for complete fumigation of the state.

The governor also announces that the third index case of COVID-19 who was tested positive about 14 days ago, was expected to be discharged Friday evening having shown considerable improvement in his health condition.

He explained that the relief package, which comprised of 5kg each of rice, beans, “gari”, as well as tomato pastes, vegetable oil, salt and seasoning cubes among others were principally targeted for poor and the vulnerable in the state.

While appreciating the support and donations from well meaning Nigerians in the efforts to fight the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, Abiodun singled out a-9-year-old Oluwasikemi Ogunleye who donated a sum of #950 as her personal contribution for the management of COVID-19 challenges in the state.

Abiodun further declared that the state government would begin to enforce compulsory wearing of face mask as from Tuesday morning of 7th April till the expiration of the lockdown.

He also announced that the state task force constituted by his administration to monitor the daily report and distribution of the stimulus packages from the state government to all the 236 wards of the state.

