COVID-19: Ogun deploys Mobile App for residents’ self-assessment

Kindly Share This Story:

…As RCCG, Dettol donate to govt

By Chioma Obinna & James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—THE Ogun State Government, yesterday, rolled out a mobile application for residents of the state to self-assess themselves against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Government had in March launched a real-time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers which has been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, the new application, christened: Ogun COVID-19 Assessment, is not for diagnostic purposes but it is meant to determine the risk of resident’s exposure to the disease.

Coker said: “This mobile application is an assessment tool for the individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of Coronavirus. It can be downloaded on Google play store. The App is not for diagnostic purposes.

”Responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high-risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the State Epidemiologist.”

RCCG donates medical equipment to Ogun govt

Meanwhile, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, yesterday, handed over some medical equipment to the Ogun State government, as part of its contributions to the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Handing over the equipment on behalf of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Redemption Camp, the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Funsho Odesola said the medical equipment was part of the contributions of the church leadership to government’s efforts to control the spread of COVID 19 in the State.

READ ALSO:

Items donated to the state government included two ventilators, two Intensive Care Unit bed (ICU), two Infusion pumps, one vital signs Monitor and one suctioning machine

Adeboye said: “To help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religion, the RCCG in the last two weeks has distributed not less than 20,000 (1kg) bags of rice and other food items to the indigent.”

Dettol donates hygiene products

Also, leading health brand, Dettol has donated hygiene products to Ogun State in support of the State Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation forms part of the brand’s contribution to the State’s stimulus package to cater for the vulnerable citizens impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Making the donations, the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said: “RB is proud to support State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown.

“This contribution is in line with Dettol’s decades-long efforts to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by bacteria and viruses, as well as the promotion of good hygiene practices in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: