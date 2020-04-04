COVID-19: NCDC apologises for error in report, says Nigeria recorded 25 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday admitted an error in its Friday report that indicated Nigeria recorded 26 new coronavirus cases.

NCDC noted the error was in the number of cases reported for Osun State. According to the Centre, “Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE

Elucidating, NCDC stated; “The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case”

The previous report with the error posted by the Centre on Friday reads; “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo”

The erroneously reported cases were 210, while the corrected and authentic case according to NCDC correction indicates 209 confirmed cases in Nigeria as at 3rd of April; 25 discharged and 4 fatalities.

Clarifying the error in a statement released on Twitter, NCDC posted; “On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11 Osun- 6 FCT- 3 Edo- 3 Ondo- 1 Oyo- 1

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 209 confirmed cases 25 discharged 4 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Lagos- 109 FCT- 41 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 7 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1”

The Centre, however, apologised for the error while assuring Nigerians of its commitment to transparency.

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday. The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

