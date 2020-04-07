Covid-19: Manchester United Striker, Ighalo joins Omokri in philanthropy

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, has become the latest in a long line of celebrities who have helped bestselling author, Reno Omokri, pick winners for his assistance to the less privileged.

According to Ighalo who also confirmed the development via his Twitter account, “…I will pick the winners of @renoomokri’s ₦10k to the less privileged followers of himself and @APOSTLESULEMAN. May God help us overcome the #CoronaVirus lockdown, even as we look out for those less privileged than us.”

It will be recalled that ever since the coronavirus lockdown began, the former Presidential spokesman has been giving financial assistance to hundreds of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari had, during a national broadcast, ordered total lockdown in some states like Lagos and Ogun, including the FTC, over the continuous spread of the pandemic Coronavirus. Several other states had equally declared total lockdown for many days over the pandemic threat.

However, following the lockdown, many Nigerians bemoaned and have continued to bemoan the lack of funds to buy essential commodities like food and water while observing lockdown at homes.

Consequently, the trio of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Omokri and a Muslim influencer and reformist, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace,’ had launched the financial outreach to poor Nigerians, providing them with funds to buy essential commodities during the total lockdown.

Commenting on the outreach, Apostle Suleman said, “I hear people are calling me out for not giving money to govt to combat covid 19..govt is not hungry,why shld I give them?..God will reward my wife and I for the hundreds of millions we have given this period.we give to the poor directly..giving is for the needy not the greedy.”

Through the financial outreach, especially hundreds of poor Nigerians and students were asked to send in their bank account numbers wherein N10,000 were transferred to them each to buy essential commodities.

Ever since the launch of the outreach which has continued for many days now, several other celebrities have continued to join the train of Reno’s philanthropy. Among the train of notable Nigerians and celebrities are Presidential Candidate and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu; popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie; former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Timi Frank and many others.

Also, many of the beneficiaries have gone on the micro-blogging site to express their gratitude for benefitting from the outreach. One of the beneficiaries with handle, @Nellybddon, who showed picture of the food items she bought with the money she got from Reno’s philanthropy said, “So happy . I am back from the market and I still have change left . Thank you so much. I’m forever grateful. @renoomokri @Imamofpeace @APOSTLESULEMAN

