COVID-19 lockdown: Consider welfare of Nigerians, Omashola, tells FG

Senior Pastor and General Overseer of The Zionwealth Church, Lekki, Lagos, Apostle Chris Omashola, Tuesday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to take into consideration, the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on a vast majority of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

In a statement by the church, Omashola called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the sparse measures that have been set in place, so far, by the government, towards assuaging the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to him, since the right of the poor Nigerians to fend for themselves had been taken away by the Federal Government due to the lockdown, it is therefore the responsibility of the Government to help out which they’ve obviously ignored, adding that God would hold them responsible for the untold and unbearable suffering and frustration Nigerians are currently going through.

Omashola, who is also a writer, a media and public relations’ expert, who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of both ACO Media PR Consultants and Kevwe Autos Limited, stated that the Government has, so far, proven to be highly insensitive to the plights of the average Nigerian, especially in this season.

He expressed disdain as the fact that billions of naira had been donated to Nigeria, from both local and international philanthropists and bodies, towards easing the strain caused by the lockdown and the pandemic as a whole, yet, no tangible measures had been set in place by the government, to that effect.

He said, “President Buhari should do something quickly. Nigerians are crying, frustrated and hungry.

“In an unjust and unfair society like ours, where the rights of the poor masses are constantly abused, undermined and taken for granted, where the average citizens are deprived of their rights, wellness and citizenry privileges, silence is a sin. We are all equal in the eyes of the Almighty Creator. Nigerians are been taken for granted, let us not keep quiet.”

“Whatsoever you give to the greedy, will never get to the needy. Nigerian pastors and business men, who obviously are not collecting our tax, have affected more lives during these trying times, than the so-called Nigerian politicians. I hope Nigerians can see that the government has no tangible plan for them.

“The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) bombards us with cautionary text messages (SMS) instead of credit alerts to meet actual needs.”

Omashola argued that the federal and state governments had allegedly made more money from the Coronavirus pandemic donations, than any other country in Africa, while he claimed that despite this money, Nigerians are allegedly lacking the basic amenities that support general wellness.

He said, “I know everyone wants to be diplomatic and politically correct, but Nigerian citizens have been scarred by the sheer infectivity of the government. Someone has to speak up for the oppressed. I do, willingly, lend my voice.

“You can’t even begin to imagine the plight of Nigerians, who have been observing the lockdown for weeks now, with inadequate preparations, and little or no input from the government.

“Even though many Nigerians have cried out on social media, about light and water challenges, in this time, their cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears. Can you imagine?”

The cleric complained about the inflation in prices of commodities, in Nigeria, and the major scarcity in the makeshift markets, and most of all, about the government’s lack of concern.

He said, “Even though I am a friend to the Presidency, I will not compromise my conscience. The responses of the government spokespersons are an insult to the intelligence of the Nigerian populace.

“The issue of 5G, Coronavirus, Antichrist, and all the many conspiracy theories are obvious plots to distract us from the real conspiracy. Nigerians are truly being taken for granted by the leadership of the country.With inadequate prior information and support, they have been detained in their homes, and left at the risk of hunger.

Omashola also expressed his gratitude to philanthropists and men of God, who have contributed generously, towards the welfare of Nigerians.

The cleric said, “Even though public giving is not my style, God bless the likes of Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Rabiu Abdulsamad, Mike Adenuga, Tony Elumelu and other businessmen and philanthropists, for their kindness to fellow Nigerians.

“Kudos to Nigerian pastors like Bishop David Oyedepo, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Dr Paul Enenche, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others, for portraying the compassionate and generous nature of God, by making much-needed donations, as well.

“I make bold to call on the Nigeria Government to assist Nigerians financially, nationwide, no matter how small just to show that they are humans and not robots.”

