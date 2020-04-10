COVID-19 lockdown: Nigerians share first 7 days experience

Kindly Share This Story:

Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, and Day 7; many Nigerians notably in Lagos State and Abuja have been counting. They are not the only ones experiencing the total lockdown as other states have followed suit to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In fact, Ogun State which postponed the date for its implementation of the lockdown has effected it since Friday, although it allows for a break after every 48 hours.

Vanguard, since the start of the lockdown in Nigeria, has been asking our readers how they have been faring amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Day 1:

Esida Embid Promise sharing how the first 24 hours were spent said; “Lonely and bored…pls am tired of staying at home.”

But Gabrielle Chigoziem was most annoyed at the lack of power supply; “My only annoyance is that NEPA refused to give us light oo! Please, tell EEDC people to switch the light on and go home. Let me know the one am suffering from na”

Kayode Ogunyemi must have been in serious prayers for the improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria; “I kept praying and hoping that the figure will stop increasing every day.”

While another user, Emeka Destiny, is using the time to relax; “I slept all day yesterday but some how I read some books. It wasnt easy staying indoors.”

The day was boring and lack of power didn’t help the matter as in the case of Abiama Otunuya; “Boredom.😟😟.. No food, no light, no movement”

All the chores Onyeka Liberty has been dodging finally caught up; “My mama say make I wash all the curtain, bedspread bed cover and pillowcase to work wey I dey dodge sin November with different escuse now I nor fit na god go purnish china.”

The stay-at-home order which warranted most schools to cease operation seems to be affecting, Ajabor Ikechukwu Godspower, “Am having headache already, shouting, stop that, go back, separating fight. God pls heal our land”

“The lockdown it’s a little bit boring coz u can’t go to a place of ur choice, u can’t get something of ur choice. Only what is available ain’t funny at all. We pray for God’s mercy from above to put halt to this dreaded pandemic” -Ams Horlardeyley

Day 3:

A social media user, Chinonyelum Udeze said; “It has not been easy, there’s nothing like freedom of movement. People who traveled out imported a foreign sickness and forced everybody both those that have seen airport and those that have not seen it to be inside their homes by force without any assistance from the government, it’s pathetic.”

Agnes Ogbaji who expressed how boring the house has been since the lockdown instead requested “Abeg who get movies for phone wey I fit collect”.

Day 4:

Josi Josi Gbenga sharing his experience said he used the opportunity to visit his farm; “Because of the rain, i went to weed my yam plantation, i also replaced some of the yam seeds that failed to germinate. I just entered my house. Im glad that i managed to do something.”

Temitope Martins Ajayi who noted the lockdown has made him value the Freedom of Movement said; “Isolation makes one to value movement. Ko easy and light no con dey not to talk of seeing bike to get to filling station”

Day 5:

Daniel Ogbonna lamenting the situation said; “It is a terrible I don’t pray for such a thing like this again”

A user Manuel José, however, stated that the lockdown forced him to acquire a new skil; “It’s the only frustration I needed to make me start learning CODING. So, I’m CODING for COVID.

Complaining about the state of power supply, Oloruntoke Ayokunle, commented; “NEPA can’t give light…the communication network too misbehaving. What’s wrong with this part of the world. Why are we wicked.”

Relating how the lack of activities made the day no different from weekend, Bawo Eyikimi Emmanuel, said “Every day be looking like a Sunday. Can’t even tell if today is Sunday or if it was yesterday”

Day 6:

Tony Pweedyboi Chukos said he spent his 6th day, “Watching movies, constant chating”

However, another user, Ibrahim Bello Ibrahim, said he has been busy with “research on social media about how to improve my self”

Adegoke Oluwasegun Ajibade seems to be having a splendid time with his family “Spending my time reading, bonding with my family, watch movies and tutor my kids.”

Ahmed Wakili, on the other hand, said he was “Playing video games, chatting, and watching Money Heist season 4.”

Chibuike Umeh complained about power failure and high data charges; “Darkness darkness and another darkness. Nepa is foolish telecommunications is wicked outrageous data charge’s. Who curse Nigeria?”

Day 7:

Emmanuel Ojeme said his day-7 was “Boring.. No light , no food, No neighbor to talk to everyone indoor.”

It looks like Engr Lambs Fidel M is enjoying the lockdown except for the lack of power supply in his area; “I have been at home with my family. The PHCN refusal to give us light partially short leaves our full experience at home. But all the same we give God the glory.”

