By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Microsoft Office, represented by ATB Techsoft Solutions, has concluded plans to train 18,000 of its Teachers, commencing from Monday, April 27, 2020.

The Programme tagged ” Work- From -Home, Remote Teaching and Learning for Lagos State Secondary School Teachers, aimed at digital training, mentoring, observation, creating and sharing subject-specific content, accessing interactive classes from mobile phones and devices, diagnosing and understanding learning needs and challenges, assigning homework, give feedbacks and auto-grade quizzes/tests remotely and internal stakeholders engagement during the COVID-19 lockdown.

While highlighting some of the salient benefits of the programme on Lagos Teachers and Schools, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo noted that the training would have huge mileage on the overall technology transformation of the school system in the state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM ), Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, in her remarks, noted the highly robust course content and its sustainability on the long-term as part of Microsoft Office Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR).

According to the chairman, the programme is easily accessible via mobile smartphones, Web browsers and robust platform for up to 1 million students, teachers and officials.

Ariyo commended the efforts of Microsoft Office through their representative, ATB Techsoft Solutions, in utilising the stay at home period to equip, train and engage secondary schools teachers.

“It will also enhance teachers performances in discharging their duties of imparting knowledge in the younger generations through the use of technology which is in line with the Education and Technology Pillar in the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and vision for teaching and learning in 21st Century Lagos,” Ariyo stated.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs Toyin Awoseyi, expressed optimism that the laudable concept and initiative would enable teachers to discover the right digital skills, new mindsets, and behavioural skills appropriate in the new learning ecosystem for better students perform and global acceptance in their academics.

Awoseyi, therefore, urged teachers and other participants to take the programme seriously, and utilize the opportunities to its fullest while assuring that the state government will not relent in its commitment to improving the standard of teaching and learning outcomes in the state.

