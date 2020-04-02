COVID-19 Lockdown Day 2: Delta records appreciable compliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

AS the lockdown and restriction of movement order issued by the Delta State Government as part of measures to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic enters Day 2, there was still an appreciable level of compliance in the state capital territory, comprising parts of Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas of the State.

Our correspondent reports that human and vehicular movements were at the lowest ebb as residents still remained indoors on the second day of the ‘Stay At Home Order’.

The busy Okpanam road, Nnebuisi road, Cable Point, Mariam Babangida way, Ibusa Road, Summit Road, Anwai road, Ezenei Avenue and Dennis Osadebe way, were shadows of their old selves as there very little vehicular and human movements in the areas.

The Asaba Shopping Mall, the Ogbeogonogo market, School of Midwifery market in Okpanam, Abraka harbour market, Okwe amongst others were without the usual hustling and bustling as at the time of filling in this report.

The Federal and State Secretariat, many other government offices apart from few exempted from the ‘Stay At Home order’ due to their essentials services were under lock and keys.

Very few foodstuff sellers displayed their items at points very close to their houses, while most of the pharmaceutical shores were opened to the public.

Those that mounted roadblocks at several points, particularly major junctions were orderly in the stop and check exercise. Officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC and those of the Delta State Traffic Management Agency, DESMA, were not left out in the vehicular movement restriction order.

Meanwhile, the exemption extended to food sellers in the state may not have made much impact on the intended objective by the government as a good number of them seems to be ignorance of the gesture.

Our Correspondent who visited two food markets in Oshimili North and Oshimili South respectively reports that even those available could not display their stuff for fear of arrest.

Even new market established at the Eagle Square, Okpanam at the wake of the recent government action on the beautification of Asaba and environs purely for the sales of foodstuffs, was without the usual activities.

An Assistant Director, Environment Health, Oshimili North Local Government Council, Mrs Veronica Ibe, said it was obvious that those trading on food items were not aware that they were exempted from the ‘Stay At Home order’.

Vanguard

