COVID-19: Lagos State records 70 new cases, total now 376

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its latest report early morning of Monday indicated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria has recorded 70 new confirmed cases increasing the total cases in the state to 376.

Announcing this in a tweet thread, NCDC also disclosed the nation has recorded in total, 86 new cases. The newly reported cases bring Nigeria confirmed cases tally to 627.

“Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos; 7 in FCT; 3 in Katsina; 3 in Akwa Ibom; 1 in Jigawa; 1 in Bauchi; 1 in Borno.

“As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170; Deaths: 21,” NCDC reported.

A breakdown of the cases across 21 states (with recorded cases) and the FCT as at 11:50 pm, 19th April, indicated;

“Lagos- 376; FCT- 88; Kano- 36; Osun- 20; Oyo- 16; Edo- 15; Ogun- 12; Kwara- 9; Katsina- 12; Bauchi- 7; Kaduna- 6; Akwa Ibom- 9; Delta- 4; Ekiti- 3; Ondo- 3; Enugu- 2; Rivers-2; Niger- 2; Benue- 1; Anambra- 1; Borno- 1; Jigawa- 2”

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, had earlier announced the death of a female 83-year-old coronavirus patient in one of the state’s isolation centres.

This is coming merely four days after Abayomi announced the death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14,” Abayomi stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

