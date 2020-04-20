COVID-19: Lagos State records 70 new cases, total now 376

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its latest report early morning of Monday indicated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria has recorded 70 new confirmed cases increasing the total cases in the state to 376.

Announcing this in a tweet thread, NCDC also disclosed the nation has recorded in total, 86 new cases. The newly reported cases bring Nigeria confirmed cases tally to 627.

“Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos; 7 in FCT; 3 in Katsina; 3 in Akwa Ibom; 1 in Jigawa; 1 in Bauchi; 1 in Borno.

“As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170; Deaths: 21,” NCDC reported.

A breakdown of the cases across 21 states (with recorded cases) and the FCT as at 11:50 pm, 19th April, indicated;

“Lagos- 376; FCT- 88; Kano- 36; Osun- 20; Oyo- 16; Edo- 15; Ogun- 12; Kwara- 9; Katsina- 12; Bauchi- 7; Kaduna- 6; Akwa Ibom- 9; Delta- 4; Ekiti- 3; Ondo- 3; Enugu- 2; Rivers-2; Niger- 2; Benue- 1; Anambra- 1; Borno- 1; Jigawa- 2”

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, had earlier announced the death of a female 83-year-old coronavirus patient in one of the state’s isolation centres.

This is coming merely four days after Abayomi announced the death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14,” Abayomi stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

