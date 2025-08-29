Lagos Govt decries surge in domestic violence, records 8,692 cases in one year

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has expressed deep concern over the rising incidence of domestic and sexual violence across households, despite sustained interventions to curb the menace.

This came as the state announced the commencement of the 2025 Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month on September 1, with the theme “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV): It Concerns Us All.”

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Olanrewaju Oyenuga, alongside the Executive Secretary of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Pedro revealed that between August 2024 and July 2025, the DSVA received 8,692 cases—an average of over 400 monthly—with domestic violence topping the list at 3,685 incidents. Other cases included 243 defilements, 244 child abuse/assaults, 99 rapes, 48 sexual harassment cases, and 25 sexual assaults by penetration.

The state also documented 726 family-related disputes, 41 cyber harassment cases, and 32 threats to life. Survivors ranged in age from 18 months to 79 years, underscoring that no demographic is spared.

Pedro noted that 90 per cent of survivors grapple with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety or depression, while at least 10 per cent of identified perpetrators were diagnosed with mental health conditions.

“These statistics reveal SGBV as a silent epidemic eroding community well-being. This is no longer just about prosecution—it is about rescuing lives, healing trauma, and breaking cycles of violence. Lagos will not relent until survivors are fully supported and perpetrators are held accountable,” he said.

During the review period, 146 survivors accessed free legal representation, all sexual assault survivors received free medical care, 30 were given shelter, and 402 rescue operations were carried out.

In addition, 1,487 survivors and 249 abusers underwent therapy, while 13 persons with disabilities received tailored support. The agency secured six restraining orders in court and achieved over 140 convictions, reinforcing the state’s zero-tolerance stance.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Trust Fund also provided lifelines for 146 high-risk survivors, covering accommodation, education, medical, and business support. It further funded police investigations into 368 cases to ensure swift prosecution.

Who Are the Survivors and Perpetrators?

Pedro said the data dispels stereotypes that SGBV is restricted to the poor or unemployed.

Survivors: 44% employed, 33% self-employed, 11% students, 11% unemployed, 1% retired.

Perpetrators: 45% employed, 38% self-employed, 8% unemployed, 3% students, 6% unknown.

“This shows that both perpetrators and survivors cut across every social and economic category,” he stressed.

The five LGAs with the highest reported adult cases were: Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi-Isolo. For child-related cases, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho, and Oshodi-Isolo topped the list.

Vivour-Adeniyi highlighted that the Awareness Month will feature symbolic purple lighting of landmarks, advocacy walks, marketplace campaigns, couples’ sensitisation, “Turn Obas Purple” to engage traditional rulers, motor park campaigns, and a symposium on workplace sexual harassment.

A Safeguarding and Child Protection Week will host debates involving 1,200 students under the theme “It’s Okay to Tell.” The month will climax with a Governor’s Commendation and Awards Night to honour frontline responders and stakeholders.

Pedro reaffirmed government’s resolve: “SGBV is not only a crime; it drives trauma, depression, and broken communities. Lagos will continue to lead the fight with stronger laws, stronger systems of care, and stronger collaborations.”

Vivour-Adeniyi added that the DSVA is working with law enforcement, healthcare providers, NGOs, mental health professionals, and community leaders to strengthen reporting channels and survivor support systems.

“The Lagos State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to protect vulnerable populations and ensure a safe environment for all residents,” she said.