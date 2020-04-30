COVID-19: Lagos issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for public transport operations in the state as part of the controlled measures to ease the COVID-19 –induced lockdown in the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, released the guidelines at a press briefing in Lagos.

He said the public transport operations within the state would be between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. daily from May 4.

Oladeinde told journalists that the guidelines should be followed by commuters and transport operators in the state until further notice.

He reiterated that inter-state operation had been suspended until further notice, except for essential services.

According to him, the operations of commercial motorcycles had been suspended indefinitely across the state.

The commissioner said commuters were mandated to wear face masks at all times, sanitise their hands with alcohol base sanitisers or wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip.

“All transport operators/companies are expected to disinfect their vehicles, parks, and garages regularly and continuously in collaboration/supervision of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to ensure standards and safety of the disinfectant being used.

“All transport operators/companies are expected to have at the entrance of their respective parks handwashing equipment with running water and alcohol-based sanitisers.

“Disinfectant companies are to be guided by the Environmental Health Unit of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

“Operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitisers in their vehicles for drivers, conductors, and passengers.”

According to him, motor parks and garages must not be overcrowded with passengers and commercial activities at any point in time.

He said that social distancing was required for passengers queuing to board buses.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday ordered a nationwide curfew of 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from May 4. (NAN)

Vanguard

