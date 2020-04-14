COVID-19: Lagos discharges 9 more patients, total hits 70

Kindly Share This Story:

As Sanwo-Olu says biggest focus now is security, welfare

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has discharged another eight patients, six males, and two females from Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

With the newly discharged patients, a total of 69 patients have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at the isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure, in a statement on Tuesday, via his Twitter handle, while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to him, “More great news today (Tuesday) from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

“Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts.”

But a recent update in an ongoing press briefing has it that one other patient has been discharged bringing the total number to 9 and 70 in total.

Also, commenting on the extension of the lockdown, Sanwo-Olu added, “Dear Lagosians, yesterday H.E President Muhamnadu Buhari, announced a two weeks extension of the lockdown.

“This was a tough decision, but like we have seen in countries that couldn’t stop the spread of COVID-19, the effects have been catastrophic.

“My biggest focus now is security and welfare.

“We are encouraged by the success rate of our isolation and treatment initiatives for #COVID19. Working with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and Lagos State Ministry of Health, testing capacity for #COVID19 has increased and we will continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus.”

“As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with, however, I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength.

“We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat #COVID19 together.”

