By Olasunkanmi Akoni & James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed two new positive cases of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Iperu Remo in Ikenne local government area of the state, the governor said the discovery brings the total number to six.

He said: “I have the unpleasant task of announcing two new positive cases in Ogun State, bringing the total to six from the index case identified late February.

“Though out of the six cases, three have been discharged and one is also responding to treatment and on the verge of being discharged, the two new cases may be erroneously considered few but certainly very significant.

“One of the case is from Obafemi-Owode Local Government in Ogun Central, whilst the other is from Yewa South in Ogun West, thus each of the three senatorial districts in the state has one case at least.

“This is significant, particularly when the two new cases have no recent travel history or close contact with any positive case with travel history.”

Lagos discharges two

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government, yesterday, discharged two patients comprising two females from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba.

The patients were discharged after testing negative to the Coronavirus.

The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this while giving an update on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.”

