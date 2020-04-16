COVID-19: Kwara discharges 2 index cases, 5 family members

Kindly Share This Story:

The two coronavirus index cases receiving treatment in Kwara have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Gov. Abdulrasaq Abdulrahaman made the announcement on Thursday at the Sobi Specialist Hospital Isolation Centre in Ilorin.

The Kwara governor said five of the quarantined family members of the COVID-19 index cases who also tested negative had also been discharged.

According to him, the two index cases that previously tested positive have now been confirmed negative by the Nigeria Centre for Control (NCDC) in Ibadan and hence are free to go home.

According to him, seven out of the 18 persons that were under observation had been discharged.

“Among these are two index cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for the COVID-19.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of them are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.

” We commend our health workers for their professionalism and commitment. We assure them of our support now and always.

“We are working out incentives for every health worker at this facility to deepen his/her confidence in the system; we will always look after them.

” Our two remaining patients are in the best spirit and are doing pretty good. We wish them quick recovery,” he said.

He restated that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, saying that government would punish anyone who stigmatised any of the infected ones or members of their families.

The governor commended the public for their support and understanding during lockdown in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: