COVID-19: Kano directs civil servants to stay at home for 2 more weeks

…As Katsina asks workers to return to work

By Abdulmumin Murtala & Shehu Danjuma

Kano State Government yesterday directed its civil servants to remain at home for another two weeks as the nation battles to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This came as its Katsina State counterpart, directed its civil servants to immediately return to work.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje extended the workers’ stay- at -home directive while receiving report of COVID-19 Fundraising Committee at Government house.

The Governor said, “the extension of the stay –at- home directive became imperatives following the increasing number of COVID- 19 cases being recorded on daily basis in the country”.

The Governor also stated that no case had been recorded in Kano, saying “the measures of border closure and partial lockdown of social activities would remain to keep the state safe.”

Meanwhile, the fundraising committee on COVID-19 has identified 300,000 households for distribution of food items and cash as palliative measures against the coronavirus in the state.

Presenting the preliminary report of his committee, the chairman Professor Mohammad Yahuza Bello said the committee had mapped out the 300,000 households across the 484 political wards.

Earlier, Professor Bello said the committee had received N354, 695, 780.50k cash donation.

In Katsina State, the government directed the state civil servants to immediately report back to work, saying “The Civil servants should reports to work from 10:00am to 2:00pm from Monday April 6 to Friday April 10, 2020.

A statement by the State Head of service, Alhaji Idris Tune, said the state civil servants would provide skeletal services for five days and when the situation improved they would resume full scale services in the state.

According to the statement, “all schools including universities will remain closed until further notice.”

