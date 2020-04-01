COVID-19: Hon Agbo calls for price control

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The Member, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Benue State, in the House of Representatives, Dr Francis Ottah Agbo, has called on the Federal and state governments, to immediately set up Price Control Units to check ‘crazy’ hikes in prices of goods and services as Nigeria take giant steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Agbo, who is the spokesman of the Minority Caucus in the Green Chamber lamented that traders had capitalized on the COVID-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown to exploit the long-suffering Nigerians.

When setting up, he said in a statement in Abuja, “the units should be empowered to constitute and coordinate task forces that will checkmate exploitative traders and businessmen.”

The journalist turned-lawmaker said similar Price Control Task Forces had worked in the post Civil War Nigeria, and expressed confidence that as “Nigeria slips into a recession, Price Control Units are critical to the practical management of Nigeria’s economy…”

While stressing that Nigerians, especially the masses were already bleeding economically, the lawmaker said, subjecting them to further hardship would send many Nigerians to an early grave!

Dr Agbo who is the House Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs also hinted that he had already taken up the matter with the leadership of the National Assembly.

He assured his constituents that the leadership would actuate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors to do the needful.

The Ozigizaga of Enone Politics, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria would emerge stronger from the ashes of the invisible invader code-named COVID-19.

The Lawmaker also called on his constituents to cooperate with the Benue State Government, health practitioners, and observe all the safety precautions in the fight against Coronavirus!

The prices of food items, nose mask, hand sanitisers have skyrocketed in Abuja.

A 50 kg bag of rice has jumped from about N18, 000 to between N27, 000 and N28, 500.

A piece of nose mask that was sold at N50 before the Coronavirus pandemic is now sold at between N400 and N500.

A “mudu” of garri that was sold at 150 now costs between N250 and N300.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: