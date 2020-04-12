COVID-19: Gov. Umahi dissolves committee over border leakages

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the suspension of some Development Centre Coordinators and immediate dissolution of Sub-Committee on Religious Worshipers.

Umahi gave the directive in a statement by Mr Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Abakaliki on Sunday.

He said that the action was with exception of its Chairman, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, who was in church at the time of the Sunday service.

The governor said that the suspension and dissolution followed failure of the groups to effectively guard the borders and entry points in their domains.

He added that the step was also due to the inability of the State Anti-Coronavirus Sub-Committee on Religious Worshipers to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19 precautionary measures among churches services on April 12, 2020.

Umahi said that the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, was compiling the details of the borders reported as having enforcement leakages.

“Members of the public are enjoined to call the anti-coronavirus situation room and any member of the anti-coronavirus central committee.

“To give genuine information on border, service centre and institution where the regulations and the precautionary measures are not being complied with,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

