COVID-19: FG review of restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun (4)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“In my own opinion, the decision taken by the government is really for the benefits of all. The government is being considerate in allowing markets open between those hours but I will advise that Lagos residents abide by the social distance rule, personal hygiene and stay safe.” -Akinrinbohun Victoria, Teacher.

“It is a good move but the Federal Government should see to it that the law enforcement agencies intelligently put these laid restrictions to good use.

“The increase of the covid-19 is getting alarming; therefore these measures should be intensely worked on. A reduction in gathering of less than 20 people will be encouraged.” -Temidayo Adebimpe, Content creator

“We understand that there is need to make ends meet but Nigerians should remember that it is only a healthy man that can think of business or food.

“I think the review will only cause more congestion and rush hour; trust Nigerians, especially Lagosians with their panic buying. I am not in support of the review.” -Alli Olamide, Caterer

“Review is obviously not the solution to the problem at hand considering the fact that there will be more than 20 persons in a market.

“Besides, ban on public transport will greatly affected the transportation of some food items to some parts of the country most especially goods like tomatoes, peppers, onions, beans, etc from the north.” -Sinabio Abraham, Analyst.

“I believe the federal government is doing a great job in trying to balance the economy in this trying time. If the initial lockdown directive was not reviewed, so many people might die of starvation.

“The review is well thought out idea but measures should also be put in place to ensure that people don’t take advantage of it.” -John Ebike, Business

“The government has a duty to make decisions that are in the best interest of Nigerians. Our protection and safety is paramount. I believe these are temporary moves to flatten the curve.

“The earlier we heed to government directives, the sooner we go back to leading our normal lives.” -Adesola Aladesawe, Lawyer

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: