Inflation: TUC calls for review of workers allowances; to engage FG on new tax laws

Festus Osifo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called for a review and enhancement of workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure to cushion persistent inflation and rising living costs, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027.

TUC said Nigerian workers should not be left to shoulder the burden of economic reforms without adequate protection and support.

This was contained in a New Year message issued on Monday and signed by the TUC President General, Comrade Festus Osifo, and the Secretary General, Dr Nuhu Toro.

The TUC said it remained actively engaged on the new tax regime, advocating for a fair, progressive, and equitable system that does not disproportionately burden workers, low-income earners, or the poor.

The Labour Movement recalled that 2025 tested the resilience of the labour movement, adding that it stood firm and emerged stronger, more coordinated, and resolute in its commitment to defend the rights, dignity, and welfare of Nigerian workers.

The message read: “On behalf of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), I extend warm New Year greetings and heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty and to Nigerian workers whose steadfast solidarity continues to strengthen our collective voice and purpose.

“The year 2025, like those before it, tested the resilience of the labour movement. Through the vigilance of our organs, the discipline of our affiliates, and the unity of our Congress, we stood firm. We emerged stronger, more coordinated, and resolute in our commitment to defend the rights, dignity, and welfare of Nigerian workers.

“During the year under review, Congress consolidated its institutional strength in key areas. Foremost was the successful conduct of our Quadrennial Delegates’ Conferences, which renewed our mandate, reinforced internal cohesion, and reaffirmed our commitment to principled, democratic trade unionism.

“In advancing workers’ welfare, Congress recorded notable interventions, including Minimum Wage and Collective Bargaining: Congress actively pursued the implementation of the new national minimum wage across states and supported affiliates in negotiating Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) across sectors.”

In opposition to anti-worker fiscal policies, TUC said, “We challenged the introduction of new ATM transaction charges and opposed electricity tariff hikes that would have further strained workers’ livelihoods.”

It noted that Congress strongly opposed the proposed 15 per cent import duty and the five per cent tax on petroleum products, interventions that helped avert further increases in pump prices and cost-of-living pressures.

Commenting on consequential salary adjustments, TUC said, “We engaged relevant authorities to ensure prompt implementation of consequential salary adjustments for public servants, aimed at protecting purchasing power and sustaining industrial harmony.”

On engagement on Ttx reforms, the TUC said, “Congress remains actively engaged on the proposed new tax regime, advocating for a fair, progressive, and equitable system that does not disproportionately burden workers, low-income earners, or the poor.

“Beyond policy advocacy, Congress recorded a major institutional milestone with the acquisition of a new National Headquarters. This achievement symbolises stability, growth, and our renewed commitment to serving Nigerian workers with greater efficiency and professionalism.

“As we step into 2026, Congress remains deeply concerned about the harsh economic realities confronting workers. In view of persistent inflation and rising living costs, the TUC calls on governments at all levels to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027, in line with the Labour Act.

“Nigerian workers must not be left to shoulder the burden of economic reforms without adequate protection and support.”

TUC said unity remained its greatest strength. “Let us move into 2026 with renewed resolve, strengthened solidarity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals that bind us together,” it called.

In conclusion, the Labour Centre said, “Together, we shall continue to build a labour movement that stands firmly for workers and for Nigeria.”