COVID-19: FG review of restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun (3)

“I believe the shutdown of markets, self isolation and social distancing will help lessen the spread of the virus. Reviewing the restriction will cause more harm than good.

“Instead of a review, government should provide relief materials in order to help and ensure the safety of citizens.” -Elizabeth Kaneng Pam, Student

“The FG review on coronavirus restrictions is not okay! I think they should continue with the current control measures until the spread is reduced to the barest minimum, before they begin the review on restrictions.” -Odoemenam Lawrence, Chemical Analyst

“The government has a duty to make decisions that are in the best interest of Nigerians. Our protection and safety is paramount. I believe these are temporary moves to flatten the curve.

“The earlier we heed government’s directives, the sooner we go back to leading our normal lives.” -Adesola Aladesawe, Legal Practitioner

“I feel the government has attained a level of health security and that is why they are coming up with this review, coupled with the fact that 20 more people were discharged recently.

“For government to make such review, you can be sure that there will be an instrument to check the markets that will be opened.” -Showul Shilling Alex, Applicant

“I think this review will not help the situation. Allowing people to open market from 10am to 2pm, will defeat the reason for this restriction. Coming out will worsen the whole situation.

“Here in Nigeria people like to take advantage of the situation to exploit others. So let’s just wait and achieve the aim of this restriction.” -Chibueze John, Businessman

“The restrictions are commendable as one has to be more careful to avoid death. With a partial opening of markets amid the lockdown, the risk of being infected with and spreading COVID-19 will be heightened.

“Government in its quest to curb the spread should ensure a total lockdown, and improve on efforts to provide relief materials.” -Pollet Bassey, Applicant

