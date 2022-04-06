.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has relaxed restrictions put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the document,”all political activities involving large gatherings are to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines issued by INEC;

“Organizers to ensure the use of face masks (mandatory for indoor meetings, while recommended for outdoor);

“Mandatory Temperature checks and use of sanitisers at events; Political parties to be responsible for compliance to safety measures; and Voting procedures must comply with the stipulated COVID-19 safety protocol by INEC”.

He said the PSC had reviewed the country’s COVID-19 response in view of the declining number of cases, reduced risk of importation of new variants as well as the availability of vaccines and an increasing number of people vaccinated in Nigeria and globally.

“These safety protocols provide a baseline from which State Governments may further build on, to strengthen their responses based on their local circumstances. States should continue to consider them as the minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control nationwide”, he stated.

For the hospitality and entertainment sector, the PSC added that the limitation on the number of persons gathering in open spaces is lifted and that this applies to sports (stadium and arena), open congregation and rallies.

“All bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres are allowed to open at 50% capacity; and

"Capacity limitation on hotels, restaurants and gyms has been lifted. All hospitality and entertainment facilities to ensure the use of face masks as well as safety precautions in their premises", the PSC added.