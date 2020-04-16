Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s management of the COVID-19 situation in the Land of Honour as “excellent.”

Egbeyemi hailed the Governor and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, for adopting pragmatic methods in distributing food items and other palliatives to the residents during the lockdown.

The state’s number two citizen said he was not surprised that efforts of the Governor to curb the spread of Coronavirus has received national recognition with Ekiti rated by a study as second in the whole federation.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi spoke on Thursday after concluding a tour to the three senatorial districts to monitor compliance with the lockdown.

The Deputy Governor cautioned security agents enforcing the lockdown against maltreating law-abiding residents and extorting motorists which he said were against the Governor’s directives.

He contended that allowing some motorists into the state illegally is “highly detrimental to public health during this period of emergency.

The Deputy Governor said the lockdown was extended to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 urging the people to join hands with government to safeguard public health in Ekiti.

Egbeyemi who hailed the people of the state for their substantial compliance with the lockdown ordered by the Governor expressed dismay that some residents were still flouting the directive.

The Deputy Governor revealed that buying and selling were going on at the Ido Ekiti main market which was filled with people without observing social distancing during his assessment tour.

Besides, Egbeyemi disclosed that traders also displayed their wares on the major highway that passes through the town during his visit.

The Deputy Governor noted that the traders he saw in the market and on the road in Ido Ekiti were not sellers of food items, water and medicines exempted by the government order.

He further revealed that compliance was low in Oke Osun area of Ikere but other areas of the town complied during his assessment tour.

He praised residents of Ado, Ifaki, Otun, Ikun, Efon, Aramoko, Igede, Emure and Ise for their full compliance with the stay-at-home order

The Deputy Governor advised vulnerable residents yet to receive palliatives to be patient with the state government noting that arrangements were ongoing to reach those who had not benefited.

Egbeyemi equally decried the impatience of some residents fond of carting away food items from moving vehicles and chasing such vehicles in the process.

He expressed regrets that suspected hoodlums disrupted the house-to-house food distribution exercise in some parts of Ado Ekiti supervised by some government officials.

The Deputy Governor observed that such behaviours would not allow the palliative materials to reach the vulnerable targeted audience.

He appealed to the people of the state to abide by the rules guiding the lockdown noting that they were put on place in their overall interest to curb the pandemic.

The state government has said that the lockdown would be relaxed on 16th April and 21st April for residents to restock and get the needed necessities.

Vanguard

