COVID-19: Chen donates ambulance, N20m, 5,000 facemasks to Lagos

By Theodore Opara

Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen, has donated an ambulance, N20 million and 50,000 facemasks to Lagos State government in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state and across the country.

Assuring of continued support, while delivering the donation, Chen said: “Now more than ever we all need to show serious concern and commitment to eliminating the threat of this virus, so that we can return to our daily lives before the outbreak.”

She also noted that the only way to defeat the pandemic is for private organisations and individuals to join hands with the government in the fight against the novel virus.

The boss of CIG Motors— promoters of GAC Motors, GREE air conditioners and Lontor brands in Nigeria— is said to be crucial in rallying the Chinese business community in the country to also support the government’s efforts in this pandemic.

She expressed the belief that collective efforts in fighting the pandemic will go a long way to impact ordinary Nigerians for whom aid might have been otherwise out of reach.

Chen, who also doubles as the Chairman of the local company in charge of GAC Motors, GREE and Lontor brands in Nigeria, joined the list of notable Nigerians in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Some prominent Nigerians that have been involved in the fight include Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia.

