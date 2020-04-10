COVID-19: Buhari meets task force, keeps mum on lockdown extension

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Buhari, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the meeting held at the State House with members of the task force was on the national response to the disease.

The Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, had earlier said the task force would meet with Buhari to review the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

The President, who had, on March 29, ordered the lockdown for an initial period of 14 days, did not provide any indication on whether or not the lockdown would be extended.

The meeting was attended by Mustapha, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Buhari said: “The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic.”

Vanguard

