COVID-19: APC calls for understanding on stimulus package distribution

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has stressed the need for residents to be patient on the distribution of relief package promised by the state government to cushion the effect of lockdown in the state.

The party also urged residents to adhere strictly with the restriction of movement directive by Federal Government and guidelines for the prevention from COVID-19 in the state.

The party in a statement issued on Sunday, by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, however, commended the state government for its courageous, inspiring, professional and reassuring response to the COVID-19.

Reacting to residents’ outcry on the poorly handled distribution of stimulus package to the vulnerable, aged and other groups in the society, Oladejo, called for restraint and patience, saying, “the hitch was not envisaged and the government is already looking into the case to ensure improvement in the distribution exercise.

He said: “Though there is no way everybody can be captured, for now, the majority will be reached in due course. The distribution is being done in phases.

“Don’t forget, in furtherance of its social intervention efforts, the state government is targeting 200,000 households in the first instance.”

“The Lagos State government, as a measure of its responsiveness and responsibility, set up temporary food markets in some schools across the state to cushion the effect of the closure of major markets in the state.

“There’s no doubt that the inspiring response of Mr. Governor served as an impetus for the Organized Private Sector and other well-meaning individuals to make generous donations to the state government to combat the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“As a party, we acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifice of those in the frontline of the battle to protect all and sundry. They are in our prayers and we reassure them that they have a special place in history for this great effort.

“We also appreciate our law enforcement agencies for an incident-free first few days of the lockdown. We urge them to remain calm and professional all through.

“We enjoin all Lagosians to continue to cooperate with the government in this historic battle against COVID- 19 by obeying all measures put in place for our collective wellbeing.

“We should continue to stay at home, observe all, social distancing and hygiene tips and call the Emergency phone numbers provided if need be.

“While we, as a party, commend and support the efforts of the Lagos State government so far, we urge all and sundry to provide the needed cooperation at all times. We shall win this battle together.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: