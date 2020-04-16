Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Adamawa State Police Command says it will henceforth stop night journeys by residents under the covid 19 pandemic order saying that violators of the order will have themselves to blame.

A statement signed by the image maker of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said, the commissioner of police Mr Audi Nabaki particularly warned members of the organized transport sector who continue to breach the existing restriction order by resorting to night travels and carrying much passengers to stop such acts in their own interest.

He noted that the action of the transporters is counter-productive as it undermines the efforts of the Government at curbing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

” This warning is sequel to intelligence at the disposal of the Command showing that road transport workers, especially interstate operators, town service drivers and Tricycles operators have continued to defy the lockdown order and cessation of movements as emplaced by the Government as they continue to embark on night journeys and carrying much passengers.

” Consequently, the CP has directed Assistant Commissioners of Police and DPOs to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travel without being unmindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of citizens,” he said.

The commissioner restated that the lockdown at boarder areas is for 24 hours daily and that night hours are not excluded.

He called on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association amongst others, to warn their members to strictly adhere to the restriction order of the Government, warning that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all in this trying period and assures that the Command will continue to do its best to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Madaki equally enjoins all people to take advantage of the command’s emergency GSM numbers for giving useful information and reporting of incidents.

