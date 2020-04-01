COVID-19: 3 suspected cases in Delta test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday disclosed that three suspected cases of the COVID-19 in the state had tested negative.

Okowa made this known via his verified Facebook page.

The governor had in a broadcast to the state to update them on the Coronavirus, on Tuesday, said that the state was expecting results of three patients who reportedly exhibited symptoms of the virus from Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, where their samples were taken for investigation.

He said the state would continue to be on red alert to forestall any outbreak of the disease in the state.

Okowa urged the people of the state to continue to adhere to measures that had been put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus to the state.

With the result of the three samples returning negative, Delta is yet to record any case of the COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country.

The governor said, “a little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo.

“I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

“Despite the results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe.

“I ask all the families and communities across our great state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any fake news.

“On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels.

“We will get through this together.”

