Vanguard News

Coronavirus: Roads deserted, shops closed as Osun goes on lockdown

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent observed that the movement of vehicles was restricted, as the police and other security personnel mounted roadblocks in several areas.

The state governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, had on Sunday announced that the state would go on total lockdown after two cases of coronavirus were reported in the state.

The cases later rose to five on Tuesday.

Oyetola reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29, with the total lockdown of the state from midnight, Tuesday, March 31.

While going round to observe the level of compliance with the lockdown directive, NAN observed that many petrol stations, though exempted from the lockdown, were not open for operation.

Commercial motor parks were equally locked in Osogbo.

Banks and other business outlets were closed for business as residents stayed at home, while only those on essential services and pharmaceutical outlets were seen carrying out their operations.

When NAN correspondent visited  Ede town to observe the level of compliance, the same scenario as Osogbo played out as shops and business outfits were locked.

