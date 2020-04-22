Coronavirus: Anambra’s index case discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE only coronavirus pandemic case recorded in Anambra State has been discharged after his second confirmation test showed negative.

The state governor, Chief Willie Obiano announced the cheering news during a broadcast to the people of the state yesterday.

Obiano said: “In my last address to you on Saturday, April 18, 2020, I informed you that the first post-treatment test of the COVID-19 Index case in Anambra State had returned negative.

“Today, I am delighted to tell you that the second test on our Index case has also returned negative.

“Following the NCDC protocol on COVID-19, therefore, I have asked the Commissioner of Health to discharge him from our Protective Care Center.

“We have also made some arrangements to decontaminate his home to ensure that there is no further incident.

“Following the good news we have received on our index case, we have submitted the samples of the 36 remaining people that had direct contact with him for testing.

“This is to ensure that we do not leave any loopholes in our fight against this pandemic. I will keep you posted on the outcome of the tests once the results are out.”

He commends the people for their resilience, patience and cooperation so far in the fight against the coronavirus.

He, however, reminded the people that the danger was not over yet and solicited their support and commitment in the battle against the pandemic.

He said that in addition to the complete closure of all Anambra State boundaries with neighbouring states, the wearing of face mask had become compulsory.

“Anyone who is seen outside his home without a face mask shall be guilty of breaking the Anambra State protocol on COVID-19.

“This principle shall be enforced by all traditional rulers, religious leaders, the Presidents General, women leaders, market association leaders, youth association leaders and every community leader that has influence on our people.

“We encourage our people to make their own masks to ensure availability of masks,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

