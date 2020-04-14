Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Easter Monday, hosted the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to Easter lunch at the Special Super Camp, Ngamdu, Borno State.

The luncheon was in keeping with the tradition of feasting with the troops in the frontline during festivities by the Chief of Army Staff.

Addressing the troops before the feast, Buratai said: “We are here to have special lunch in respect of 2020 Easter celebration. “This morning, our Christian brothers had special prayers for all of us and we appreciate that.

“This afternoon, we are also coming to have this lunch, to thank Almighty God for bringing us to this point alive as soldiers, as a country, and of course in this our counter-insurgency operation.”

He assured the troops that the Army would soon crush the terrorists in the North-East, while expatiating on the complex nature of counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS said: “You may wonder why this counter-terrorism operation lingered for too long, but we all know globally that counter-terrorism is very complex.

“There are some countries that have fought insurgency for close to 50 years. Well, we are not going to wait until 50 years to end this.

“As such, we are here, we will not leave this camp until we substantially degrade these criminals, God willing.”

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, thanked Buratai for his continuous support for the troops at the frontline.

He also stated that the presence of the COAS in the frontline was a morale boost for the troops.

Also, he pledged the commitment of the troops to prosecute the war against insurgency to its logical end and reiterated that the Easter luncheon was in recognition of the gallant contribution of the troops to the war against terrorism.

