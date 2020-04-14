BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 362.

Of the 19 new cases, 14 of them were discovered in Lagos, two in Federal Capital Territory, one in Kano, one in Akwa Ibom and one in Edo State.

A total number of 99 cases have since been discharged with 11 death recorded so far.

It should be recalled that just before the expiration of the 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, President Muhammadu Buhari announced another 14 days extension of the lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease through social distancing and stay-at-home order that has since been signed to law by the president.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 203 FCT- 58 Osun- 20 Edo- 16 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Kano- 4 Ondo- 3 Delta- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1.

Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

