BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 10 new cases of coronavirus, total now 224

Victor Ogunyinka

Nigeria, through its Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 10 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number to 224.

The new cases include six in Lagos State, two in Edo State and another two at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT.

The number of deaths have also increased to five.

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo. As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are 224 confirmed cases 27 discharged 5 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Lagos- 115 FCT- 45 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 9 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1,” NCDC tweeted.

