NCDC reports 142 deaths, 747 confirmed Lassa Fever cases across 18 states

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 142 deaths and 747 cases of Lassa fever across 18 states in the country, as of Epidemiological Week 22, 2025.

In its latest situation report released on Thursday, the agency noted that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 19.0%, slightly higher than that recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to the report, the number of new confirmed cases rose from six in Week 21 to eight in Week 22, with Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Nasarawa states accounting for the new infections.

The NCDC revealed that 91% of all confirmed cases originated from five states:

Ondo (31%)

Bauchi (25%)

Edo (16%)

Taraba (16%)

Ebonyi (3%)

The most affected age group is 21–30 years, with a median age of 30. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases stands at 1:0.8.

While there has been a reduction in both suspected and confirmed cases compared to 2024, the NCDC emphasised that it remains vigilant, continuing to coordinate response activities through its national multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS).

The agency underscored the need for sustained public awareness, proper hygiene practices, and community engagement to prevent further spread, especially in high-risk areas.

To bolster the national response, the NCDC reported a number of interventions, including:

Deployment of 10 National Rapid Response Teams to affected states using a One Health approach.

Launch of an IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) e-learning platform, powered by DRASA and funded by the Global Fund.

Printing and distribution of IPC guidelines for Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs) to health facilities, with support from the Robert Koch Institute.

Support for State IPC structures, treatment centres, and the Orange Network to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

Webinars on clinical management and training of healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue states, supported by the WHO.

Forecasting and distribution of medical countermeasures, including PPEs, Ribavirin, and body bags to states and treatment centres.

Ongoing surveillance, contact tracing, and active case finding in affected regions.

The NCDC also reported collaborative efforts with Georgetown University and other global health partners in combating the outbreak.

“We will continue to enhance surveillance, support state-level response efforts, and strengthen risk communication to protect public health,” the agency affirmed.

Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted through contact with infected rodents or human bodily fluids, remains endemic in Nigeria, particularly during the dry season.

The NCDC continues to urge the public to maintain personal hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and seek immediate medical attention when symptoms arise.