BREAKING: NCDC confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as at 8:00pm Thursday.

This puts the total number of cases to 184.

Of the 10 new COVID-19 cases, seven of them are from Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic and three others at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT. As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.

As at 08:00 pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases 20 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 98 FCT- 38 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1,” NCDC tweeted.

