BREAKING: Delta discharges two COVID-19 cases

Receives mobile testing laboratory

By Festus Ahon

TWO of the five active cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Delta State, have been discharged from the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba.

The patients who were discharged today after testing negative for the second time to the virus, have gone home to reunite with their families.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika who spoke to the Vanguard, said the other three cases were doing well and would soon be discharged. The State as at Monday night, had recorded six cases with one fatality.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has received Covid-19 mobile laboratory for the testing of the dreaded virus from Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State.

The mobile testing laboratory was delivered to the State Government in Asaba by officials from the Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Minnie Oseji, who received it on behalf of the State Government, said the deployment of the Covid-19 mobile laboratory was made possible through the State Government’s partnership with Irrua Specialist Hospital and Pan African Network for Disease Outbreak Research and Rapid Response, PANDORA.

Oseji explained that with the mobile laboratory, the State would able to scale up the Covid-19 testing and nip in the bud as early as possible cases of the disease.

Speaking earlier, the Team leader, who is the Director, Clinical Services, Training and Research/Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Dr. Reuben Eifediyi, said they have done so many deployment of the mobile laboratories to various institutions and States in the country as part of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “based on the request of the Delta State government, we are here to set up the mobile laboratory supported by PANDORA and the European Union and we are ready to set up more when the State request for it”.

Also speaking, Consultant, Public Health Physician, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Prof Danny Asogun, said the team was happy to deploy the mobile laboratory to support the testing capacity of the State on COVID19.

Asogun disclosed that the Team would train personnel from the State on how to use the mobile laboratory on outbreak situation and also build capacity in deploying the molecular diagnostic laboratory that would help to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the State.

