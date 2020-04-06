Kindly Share This Story:

Suspects placed on 14 days self isolation

Warns officers against extortion

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Police Command, Monday confirmed the arrest of a lady from Cote D’Ivoire and her driver, at Udu Local Government Area, Delta State handing her and the driver over to health officials.

The lady and the driver, the Vanguard gathered have been placed on self-isolation for 14 days and to be monitored by the health officials.

The Police, however, warned that any officer found extorting money from motorists and commuters to allow them into the state during 14 days lockdown would be disciplined by the command.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who made the disclosure, said: “A lady who came in through the land borders from Cote D’Ivoire was apprehended and handed over to the health officials.

“They asked for a certificate if she has been cleared from a test result and she had nothing to present, which made us hand her over. This was at Udu area of the State. Also, a driver she chartered was handed over to the officials for the due tests.”

She said the command was working on allegations of extortion against officers and men who were deployed to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown directive.

She said: “We are having a lot of challenges having to contain motorists. One of which is that there are people exempted, and markets have been opened in strategic locations. Before you know it you have a lot of people moving around with excuses. Even when they are held, they have one or two persons they will call for intervention.

“That is making the whole exercise difficult for officers and men. But even at that, we are trying our best. But that doesn’t give them the right to collect money from motorists and commuters. Because anyone caught would be dealt with decisively. But we cannot be everywhere at the same time, even as we are monitoring.

“We appeal to residents to call in whenever they encounter such illegal activities so we can take necessary actions.”

Vanguard

