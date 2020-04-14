(Breaking) COVID-19: Okowa extends Delta lockdown by 14 days

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has extended for another 14 days the lockdown order in the State as part of the State Government’s effort to contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus pandemic.
Okowa also declared dusk to dawn curfew in the State for the next 14 days.
Details coming soon:
