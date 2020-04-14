(Breaking) COVID-19: Okowa extends Delta lockdown by 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

Declares dusk to dawn curfew

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has extended for another 14 days the lockdown order in the State as part of the State Government’s effort to contain the spread of dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Okowa also declared dusk to dawn curfew in the State for the next 14 days.

