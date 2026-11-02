Christians in Nigeria still face unspeakable violence — US Rep Moore

Moore

•Says fight against persecution must continue one year after CPC designation

By Nkiruka Nnorom

A member of United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has said Christians in Nigeria have continued to face unspeakable violence, one year after Nigeria was designated Country of Particular Concern, CPC.

Moore stated this in a post on X to mark anniversary of designation of Nigeria as CPC by President Donald Trump.

“Christians in Nigeria, and around the world, continue to face unspeakable violence. On this anniversary, we must rededicate our efforts to defend Christians in Nigeria and anywhere they face persecution,” Moore wrote.

The lawmaker’s comment came as he reviewed impact of CPC designation, which he said was right decision by President Trump, alongside efforts by House Appropriations Republicans to condition aid to Nigeria and impose requirements to defend Christians, and advocacy by faith-based organisations.

Moore said: “The President’s steadfast and decisive leadership, @houseappropsgop’s work to condition aid to Nigeria and impose requirements to defend Christians, and the tireless work of advocacy and faith based organizations has started to make a difference.

“We saw the first Christmas without a massacre of Christians in recent memory. There is much more work to be done, but the government of Nigeria has shown signs of a willingness to address the violence against our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

He had earlier noted that Nigeria witnessed first Christmas without massacre of Christians in recent memory, but said much more work needed to be done.

Moore, however, hailed the federal government’s efforts, saying Abuja had shown signs of willingness to address violence.

Nigeria was first designated as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, by the United States in 2020 under President Donald Trump over alleged violations of religious freedom.

The designation was delisted in 2021 by the Biden administration, a move that was criticised by some US lawmakers and faith-based groups.

On November 2025, President Trump, on return to White House, redesignated Nigeria as CPC, citing continued attacks on Christian communities in Middle Belt and North-East.

The CPC status under US International Religious Freedom Act allows Washington to impose policy options, including sanctions, aid restrictions and diplomatic pressure on countries adjudged to have engaged in or tolerated systematic violations of religious freedom.

Following redesignation, House Appropriations Republicans moved to condition US assistance to Nigeria on demonstrable steps to protect Christians and prosecute perpetrators of religious-based violence.

The federal government has consistently rejected characterisation of insecurity as religious persecution, arguing that terrorism by Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry and farmer-herder clashes affect both Christians and Muslims.

The government has noted it was implementing security reforms, engaging with US on fact-finding, and strengthening protection of vulnerable communities across Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna and other hotspots.

Vanguard News