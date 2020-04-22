[updated] COVID-19: Delta records two new cases

Kindly Share This Story:



…now has six cases

…11 persons quarantined

…140 contacts being monitored

By Festus Ahon

TWO new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic were yesterday recorded in Delta State, bringing a number of cases in the State to six.

The two new cases were recorded in Effurun and Jeremi in Uvwie and Ughelli South Local Government Areas of the State respectively, the cases comprises of one male and one female.

However, the State Government said one of the cases was recorded in Udu as against Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye in a statement said the active cases were being treated at the Isolation Centres in the state, adding that all the patients were doing very well and urged Deltans with symptoms of the COVID-19 like fever, malaria, catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of appetite to report to the nearest government hospital for medical evaluation and possible testing.

Ononye said; “all the patients of the active cases are in stable condition and are receiving treatment from our team of medical professionals at our isolation centres across the state.

“We have 11 persons quarantined in our holding centres, while 140 contacts are being monitored across the state.

“There is ongoing active case search in the local government areas and we urge persons with symptoms of Respiratory Tract Infection like fever, nasal catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing/ tightness in the chest or loss of appetite to report to any nearest government hospital for medical evaluation.”

While thanking Deltans for their continued support for the lockdown and urged them to remain obedient to government stay-at-home directive, he told them to ensure regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene and maintaining of Social / Physical distancing at all times.

