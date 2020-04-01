[BREAKING] COVID-19: Ayade goes tough on residents, says ‘no nose mask, no movement’

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade on Wednesday declared that no resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask.

The new restriction which will be commencing from Friday 3rd, April 2020, according to the governor is to contain the spread of the virus that has spread to neighbouring states already.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by Christian Ita, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Cross River State Governor.

The statement reads in parts: “No citizen or resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask from Friday 3rd, April 2020.

“Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the arrest and quarantine of the offenders for 14 days.

“The Cross River State garment factory has been mandated to produce face masks to be distributed free to citizens and residents alike to meet with the demand”.

Ayade further directed those who for one reason or the other are unable to get masks from the government before the new restrictions kick in, to purchase theirs from shops selling the item.

He added that all public gatherings remain banned, markets should remain closed except where foodstuff is sold.

And all exit and entry points into the state are now completely shut. No human or vehicular movement will be allowed into the state under any disguise.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: