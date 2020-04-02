Animals reclaim cities across the world, as millions stay indoors in coronavirus lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

As coronavirus leaves the world’s major cities deserted by humans, animals have been spotted enjoying the peace and quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global outbreak of the virus has seen many countries such as Spain, Italy, Japan and Chile, as well as the UK, impose a lockdown on citizens.

But mother nature is making the most of the situation as various wild animals have been spotted reclaiming the streets.

The animals are breaking cover to explore the world’s most densely-populated areas, which have been abandoned due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In the town of Llandundo in Wales, UK, mountain goats were seen roaming free on the streets.

A local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures

In Odisha, India, Olive Ridley Turtles were seen along the coastline in their hundreds undisturbed by human interference.

In east London, a herd of 100 deer, believed to have come from nearby Dagnam Park, got comfortable at a housing estate in Harold Hill.

Similar scenes have been captured in the ancient Japanese capital of Nara, where around 100 deer were seen casually walking around the city.

Spotted deer were also seen wandering along a road in the city of Tirupati, located in India’s populous Uttar Pradesh region during the nation’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people.

In the north of Italy, wild boar have been seen roaming regions such as Bergamo, with one filmed tottering through empty cobbled streets with her little ones in tow.

Paris also became a playground for a pack of wild boar making the most of the city, while crowds in the French capital have vanished during lockdown.

And in the Chilean capital Santiago, Puma were seen on the streets of the city, the fourth most populous metropolis in South America.

According to Chile’s Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG), puma came down from the nearby mountains in search for food as less people are seen in the streets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

