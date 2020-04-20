Coronavirus: Ghana relaxes lockdown order on major cities

Kindly Share This Story:

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a 21-day relaxed restriction in its biggest cities to capitalise on gains of earlier restrictions to improve preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.

Accra, the capital city and major centres will be allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place, Akufo-Addo said Sunday in a televised address.

Ghana has spent the three-week lockdown to conduct more than 68,000 tests and draw-up plans to establish testing centres in all of its 16 regions, Akufo-Addo said. Local factories commenced the production of protective equipment while drone services are used to speed-up the transportation of tests, he said.

Confirmed cases reached 1,042 with nine deaths, while the results of 18,000 testing samples remain outstanding, Bloomberg reported.

“Lifting these restrictions doesn’t mean we are letting our guard down,” said Akufo-Addo. “We’ll tailor our solution to our unique social economic and cultural condition. There is no one-size-fits all approach.”

The pandemic has brought three years of economic expansion of 6% or more to a sudden halt in the nation of 30 million people, with the finance ministry forecasting growth of 1.5%, the slowest in 37 years. The International Monetary Fund last week disbursed $1 billion to Ghana to fight the outbreak and help mitigate economic losses.

