By David Royal

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, revealed that 825 tests yielded the 195 positive results announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday night.

The Minister disclosed this during the daily briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja.

You would recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Tuesday, announced that the country recorded 195 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 1,532.

The 195 cases reported, is the highest Nigeria has ever recorded in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said of the 195 new cases, 80 were recorded in Lagos state, 38-Kano 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu, 1-Delta, 1-FCT, 1-Nasarawa.

