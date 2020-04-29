825 tests yielded 195 positive results announced by NCDC ― Health Minister

On 5:13 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire

By David Royal

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, revealed that 825 tests yielded the 195 positive results announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday night.

The Minister disclosed this during the daily briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja. 

You would recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Tuesday, announced that the country recorded  195 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 1,532.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 pandemic may be the game-changer for Nigeria’s economy

The 195 cases reported,  is the highest Nigeria has ever recorded in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said of the 195 new cases, 80 were recorded in Lagos state, 38-Kano 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu, 1-Delta, 1-FCT, 1-Nasarawa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!