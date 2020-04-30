60 fun seekers arrested for violating lockdown order in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Sixty fun-seekers were arrested Wednesday, at a party held at 84 Parks and Graden, in Abule-Egba area of Lagos for violating the lockdown and social distancing orders.

The arrest was effected by the Lagos State Task Force on COVID-19, comprising operatives of the Task Force of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA) Lagos State Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad, RRS .

According to the team leader/ Director Enforcement and Monitoring LASEPA

Mr. Kayode Bello, the Taskforce stormed the birthday party following a tip off from concerned citizens of the state.

The facility was immediately sealed.

The GM LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, said, “ it is no longer business as usual in the State, this pandemic has united us all and encourages citizen participation in terms of information sharing.

“We responded at exactly 3:10 pm after receiving the information and surprisingly met the youth who were shabbily dressed for a birthday party. It shouldn’t be difficult for us to obey simple instruction and adhere strictly to safety precautions, so as to timely flatten the curve, so normalcy can return back to the world.

“The facility has been sealed off while the youths were taken away by the police for further investigation and profiling. “This is to appeal to parents and guardians to seriously warn their wards and stay away from unlawful gathering. All hands are on deck to ensure that there is no hiding place for flagrant violators. The war can only be won through the collective efforts of all. We all have a part to play as stakeholders”.

The GM, further disclosed that another night club was sealed in Victoria Graden City, Monday.

She said, ” We also got information about the night club which was using a pharmacy to cover up from concerned citizens.

