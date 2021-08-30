The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), have arrested four persons for allegedly tampering with environmental pollution evidence found in Ikorodu.

The Chief Public Affairs Officer of LASEMA, Mrs Bola Ajao, confirmed the arrest on Monday in a statement, stressing that the suspects were arrested on Friday during a joint follow up inspection exercise with NAFDAC to the sealed Ikorodu scrap yard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that, on Aug. 22, 2021, LASEPA issued a statement, warning property owners against using their facilities as illegal scrap yards, saying it promoted environmental pollution.

The agency said the warning became necessary following a shocking discovery of an illegal storage and scrap yard in a two-storey building at Ikorodu area of the state, which was sealed.

The spokesperson said that the joint inspection revealed more toxic substances, stressing that they promptly halted all activities on the site by placing a LASEPA stop work order, leading to the arrest of four persons.

She said the joint operation was carried out by Mrs Adedayo Adedayo, Director E-waste, (LASEPA), and Mr Ado Kabiri, Principal Regulatory Officer, NAFDAC.

“The arrested suspects attempted to destroy previously-established evidence by gaining access to the sealed site illegally (jumping over the fence) and attempting to destroy evidence by arson.

“Facility Manager and the alleged owner of the expired drugs (paracetamol, ginseng multivitamin cleansers) were taken to custody by NAFDAC for further questioning.

“The team also discovered two scrap yards and three 40-feet containers, with two containing used medical consumables, while the other contained metal and E-waste materials,” Ajao noted.

The spokesperson said officials also found large quantities of artificial sweeteners and flavors, biohazardous waste, including used needles, syringes, nose masks disposable hand gloves and apparels amidst the squalor.

She said the General Manager of LASEMA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, commended the investigative team for exhibiting a high level of professionalism, describing the joint operation as a purposeful collaboration between two sister agencies.

She said “The two agencies involved are both saddled with the responsibilities of safeguarding public health and promoting quality of life in a sustainable environment.

“These activities affect all of us, we all breathe the same air, drink the same water, and eat food from the same soil. If these activities go on unchecked, the State would be in a huge environmental and food safety crisis”, Ajao quoted the GM as saying.

She said the LASEPA boss warned other illegal operators in and around the residential areas to relocate to areas earmarked for industrial and commercial activities within the State, stressing that the agency is willing to facilitate the process of movement with fair notice and due consideration for the economic requirements.

“Breaking into sealed properties or removing government seals or tampering with evidence are all criminal acts that attract punishment, therefore, the full wrath of the law shall be served accordingly on the trespassers,” she further quoted the agency boss as saying.

