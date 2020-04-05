Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Experts, including engineers, scientists and international bodies, have said there is no link whatsoever between fifth-generation of wireless communication technology, 5G, and the coronavirus, COVID-19, ravaging the world.

In fact, the International Commission on Non‐Ionising Radiation Protection, ICNIRP, a German-based scientific organisation, which carried out a seven-year study on the health implications of 5G, debunked claims that 5G radiates emission capable of causing pandemics such as Coronavirus.

The claims making the rounds are that the virus started in a 5G smart city and the first reported case happened the exact day mandatory vaccines started in China.

According to the claim, the vaccine contained replicating digitised RNA, which were activated by 60Ghzmm 5G waves that were just turned on in Wuhan, as well as other countries using 60Ghz 5G, with the smart dust that everyone on the globe has been inhaling through Chemtrails.,

In a media release, Chairman of ICNIRP, Dr. Eric van Rongen said: “We know parts of the community are concerned about the safety of 5G and we hope the updated guidelines will help put people at ease.

“Over the course of our research, we found no evidence that the use of 5G mobile phone networks harmed the body beyond heating some tissue.

“We also considered all other types of effects. For instance, whether radio waves could lead to the development of cancer in the human body. We find that the scientific evidence for that is not enough to conclude that indeed there is such an effect.”

Guidelines, researches

The new guidelines cover mobile phones that connect to frequencies higher than six gigahertz (GHz) and limit their radiation levels when they do so. These higher frequencies can deliver faster speeds over short distances.

The new guidelines were based on seven years of research and update guidelines last set in 1998.

Reacting to the study, Global Mobile Association, GSMA, which regulates mobile usage and standards, said it was reassuring that researches that have been carried out for over 20 years still attest to the safety of these networks.

Chief Regulatory Officer of GSMA, John Giusti, said. “Twenty years of research should reassure people there are no established health risks from their mobile devices or 5G antennas.”

Also, a Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Department of Electrical and Information Engineering, Covenant University, Francis Idachaba, has added his voice to the debate, saying the claims connecting 5G to coronavirus are unfounded.

Dismissing the allegation, Idachaba said: “The issue of radiation is also unfounded. If the transmit power of the BTS is increased tremendously to overcome the Pathloss and increase the size of the cells, the transmit power also of the mobile users would have to be Increased tremendously to ensure a two-way communication is achieved.

“This will mean returning us back to bulky and heavy phones as the transmit power relies heavily on battery power.

“That also is not the case as we are all still using the same phones. Besides, Nigeria has not deployed 5G yet, so the assumption that 5G is responsible for coronavirus is not correct. All these, coupled with the fact that mobile devices have very strict emission controls and the uneconomic and unrealistic utilisation of very high power BTS makes it difficult for 5G to be a culprit.”

He added that if the use case of 5G is for backhaul links, then the antennas would be point-to-point and the towers would be very high to provide for the required Fresnel clearance, in which case the radiations would not reach the level where human beings are.

For him, “having said this, 5G as it is, is not designed to generate emissions at a level that would be harmful to humans and if 5G were the culprit, locations without 5G such as Nigeria would not be reporting this cases of coronavirus.

“The Fifth Generation, 5G, as is currently being tested, is either at sub 6GHz frequency or above 6GHz with 24GHz being a viable candidate by the ITU.

“For the proposals at higher frequencies, the cell sites will be small due to the high attenuation, which the high frequencies face when transmitted through the atmosphere.

“This small cell size and high attenuation mean that to fully deploy 5G, operators will have to spend a lot more money to cover a given area as more cells are required and will also have to deactivate their existing legacy systems if they want to switch fully to 5G.

“Users would also have to change phones as our current phones are designed for specific frequency bands and modulation schemes. None of these have happened yet, as very few countries have deployed 5G.”

He added that these were the reasons there has been a lot of work to refarm some TV spectrum and older telecom spectrum.

Dangers of misinformation

Another telecom engineer and Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators in Nigeria, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, corroborated Idachaba.

Adebayo said: “There is no scientific basis for the claim that 5G is responsible for coronavirus: the world is still seeking to know the source of the infection virus and it had not been traced to anything not to talk of Telecommunications.

“We should be careful about spreading such information. Science is different from fiction and the peddlers of such information should be careful not to misinform the public.

“The government is already doing a lot to curb the spread and this type of information is capable of causing diversion from the reality of what we face and the scientific steps needed to curtail the spread.

“Let us all continue to join hands with government in their efforts to keep us all safe.

“Looking at 5G penetration so far and the number of countries with incidences of mortality due to coronavirus, there is no basis to relate this to 5G.

“Many of those countries do not have 5G in commercial use. This virus was said to have started in Wahum in China; there are many other provinces of China with 5G that were not affected by the virus.

“There is no scientific proof and, so, the rumour should be discontented.”

5G in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ibrahim Pantami, had earlier announced that no operator has been approved to deployed 5G in Nigeria.

He was reacting to speculations that 5G has been deployed in some cities in Nigeria.

He said: “The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks, 5G, in Nigeria.

“Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify that the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC, of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on/or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G; no license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country.

“A three-month study trial commenced on November 25, 2019 to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.

“The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.”

Vanguard

