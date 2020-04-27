27 persons quarantined in Minna as government anxiously waits for results

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Niger State government has succeeded in tracing twenty-seven persons suspected to be Coronavirus infected and are presently under quarantine in an isolation Centre at Sanu village in Bosso local government area of the state.

The main suspect who drove in from Lagos few days ago was said to have been instructed by his family and members of his Community in Makera town, Mashegu Local government area of the State not to come home suspecting that he must have been infected by the Virus in Lagos and should, therefore, keep off from them temporarily.

The suspect having gotten wind of the plans by his family to deny him entry into the Community also played a smart game by abandoning his car somewhere in the town and joined a public vehicle with 26 passengers on board to Wushishi, headquarters of Wushishi local government area of the State to save himself from the embarrassment.

The State Commissioner of Health and Hospital services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi while answering questions from journalists Wednesday on the development said the state government was equally notified about the development and swang into action and had to block the Truck they were travelling in few kilometres to their destination, rounded up and led straight to the Social Mobilization Centre in Minna, the state capital.

“The relations of the suspect residing in Makera Community in Mashegu local government area of the state received information about the poor condition of health of the suspect as he left Lagos for the village and that they in turn made a call to COVID-19 Task Force members at the government house Minna to swing into action.

“We learnt that the suspect also got a wind of the plans by his family to deny him access into the family house in Makera town and he therefore parked his private vehicle that he brought from Lagos somewhere within the village, disguised as an ordinary person and boarded a Canter Truck that was traveling to Wushishi local government area of the state and with 26 people on board the vehicle.

“However, the state government was already ahead of him as he was arrested along with the 26 passengers with whom he had boarded the truck from Mashegu local government area and were driven straight to the Social Mobilization Centre in Shanu village, Bosso local government area of the state, from where they had been quarantined since Monday,” the Commissioner explained.

Dr. Sidi, however, declared that the Health status of the twenty-seven suspects were yet to be determined saying,”their status have not been confirmed but we are acting on the directive of the World Health Organization ( WHO) and Nigeria Disease Control Centre( NCDC) to quarantine such people to have been suspected and that is why they are under quarantine pending the outcome of the tests we conducted on them that has been taken for analysis at NCDC, in Abuja.

The results according to him are expected to arrive the state next week after which their status will be made public.

Vanguard Nigeria News

