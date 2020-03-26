YABATECH holds public lecture…as former HoS warns on climate change

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, has held the fourth edition of its Research and Public Lecture series with the former Head of Service of the Federation, HoS, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, warning the country on the dire effects of climate change on the economy and sustainability.

Afolabi, who spoke on the topic: Is climate change real in Nigeria? opined that it would be good for the country’s leaders to put on their thinking caps and halt the gradual, but steady taking over of the nation’s landmass by drought and other negative fallouts of climate change.

“We need thinkers as leaders and people that would see Nigeria as their centrestage. Nigeria is one of the highest emitters of Green House gases and we can see how Lake Chad has shrunk to less than 20 per cent of its original size. The desert is moving steadily southwards.

“We cannot overlook the economic impact of climate change. Also, about two-thirds of Nigeria’s landmass in the northern part of the country are prone to drought and desertification, thus making its energy resources, extensive fishing and farming culture to be at risk “ he said.

Afolabi, who accused some developed economies of paying lip service to the Kyoto Protocol aimed as reducing Green House gas emission, said it was high time Nigeria decided to tackle the menace at her level, than to just sit down and watch.

The Rector, YABATECH, Engr. Femi Omokungbe, said the topic was apt and timely considering how human activities across the world had increased the manifestations of the impacts of climate change.

He commended members of the Committee on Research and Publication for working hard to organise the event.

In her remarks, the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasewe, said people should embrace the culture of properly disposing their waste.

She added that the Lagos State Government was making efforts to make recycling available and affordable for the citizens.

